Karate club based in Dundee celebrates 10th anniversary

Kanzen Karate is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

The club, which was formed in January 2009 by Roy O’Kane is having a 10-year celebration on Sunday.

Last year the club hosted the World Union of Karate Federations (WUKF) World Championships for the first time in Dundee.

Thousands of spectators and participants flocked to the city for the event.

Chief Instructor, Roy said: “The last 10 years have been absolutely amazing. It has been a roller coaster. We’ve built it up from zero to hosting the world karate championships.

© DC Thomson

“The club is in really, really good shape. It has been a lot of hard work but it has been fun along the way.

“Tomorrow, we are having a party at Clarks on Lindsay Street. We have more than 250 guests coming. It sold out within 24 hours.”

At the event, there will be music from The Collective as well as some presentations.

Sports broadcaster Jim Spence and Dundee FC’s new technical director Gordon Strachan will be in attendance.

Roy added: “I’m really thankful to our members and people who support the club. I founded Kanzen with one member and now we have got more than 600.”

Kanzen Karate is suitable for everyone, whether a child just starting out in the sport or as an adult looking to keep fit.

Roy adds: “There is something for everyone.”