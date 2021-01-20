Tayside karate club launch new walking contest to keep members active

A karate group is encouraging Tayside families to step up and keep healthy during the second lockdown by taking part in a new challenge.

Kanzen Karate has paired up with a tech company to create a new walking challenge for its members.

The new challenge has split the club’s membership into three teams, Miyagi Do, Cobra Kai and Eagle Fang, which are being pitted against each other in an effort to gain the most steps.

Each group is named after a team from the hit Netflix show Cobra Kai, a spin-off of the iconic 1984 film Karate Kid.

The martial arts club, which is based on Mains Loan, have paired with online walking app Pacer in order to track their members’ steps.

More than 16 million steps have been counted since the challenge began on January 11, the equivalent of walking America’s Route 66 three times.

Roy O’Kane, chief instructor, said: “The lockdown is incredibly challenging for organisations like Kanzen, with classes moving online.

“Building on our experience from the first lockdown, we recognised the role we could play in providing additional activities over and above our core online classes.

“Our whole approach during these challenging times is welfare first and we wanted to come up with different ways to keep people active and mentally well.

“The response to the step challenge has been fantastic with hundreds of people taking part while following government guidance across Dundee and Angus.

“The lockdown situation is very difficult for individuals and families so we are glad people have really responded to the activities we are providing.”

Roy decided to theme the challenge because the classic film and current show have appeal across the generations.

“Linking in with a Cobra Kai theme has been great and both the children and adults are really enjoying it,” he said.

“Some of our parents and adult members will have seen the original Karate Kid in 1984 so it’s great they can share Cobra Kai with their children too while staying fit and healthy at the same time.”

The challenge has proven popular among the group’s members with Roy adding: “The feedback has been great, parents especially have been very happy.

“They’ve welcomed opportunity to go out and walk with their young ones, especially with all this home schooling and stress right now.”