‘Kane was and still is the bravest and most heroic person I have ever known’ – mother of 10-year-old Coupar Angus boy pays tribute

The mother of 10-year-old Kane Morris has paid tribute to the “most heroic person” she has ever known.

Kane was stabbed six times by his father Karl Morris, also known as Andrew, at a property in Coupar Angus on November 11 last year.

The 39-year-old also tried to murder a young girl who was in the flat at the time of the incident.

Morris stabbed his victims before inflicting wounds on himself and jumping from the third floor window on to a car below in an apparent attempt to end his life.

At the High Court in Aberdeen on Tuesday, judge Lord Frank Mulholland handed Morris a sentence of 16 years, backdated to November 22 2018.

Speaking after the sentencing Kane’s mother, Laura Ann Gillie, said: “Kane was and still is the bravest and most heroic person I have ever known and will be forever absent from our lives.

“I’m proud to call him my son.

“Days and nights I’ve spent blaming myself.

“I am a mother who failed to protect her child and that guilt is a weight greater than anyone could imagine.

“I’d like to pay a heartfelt thanks to my family for their continued and loving support. Had it not been for them I would not be standing here today.

“Can I request that mine and my family’s privacy is maintained at this extremely difficult time?”