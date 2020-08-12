Kane Hemmings says decision to leave Dundee ‘wasn’t taken lightly’ in message to fans

Kane Hemmings says the decision to leave Dundee this summer “wasn’t made quickly or taken lightly” after signing a two-year deal with Burton Albion.

The striker has posted a personal message to fans of the Dens Park club on social media to explain his reasons for leaving.

After a saga last month that saw the 28-year-old finally join the rest of his team-mates in accepting reduced wages to help the club through the coronavirus shutdown, Hemmings shocked the club and its fans by performing a U-turn on that decision just 48 hours later.

The club announced last week last season’s top scorer was leaving before immediately signing a replacement in Alex Jakubiak.

In a message preceded by a blue heart emoji, Hemmings said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank all involved with Dundee Football Club, in particular the manager and all his staff.

“During my second spell at the club I can say I wholeheartedly gave my all for the club each time I wore the shirt.

“Personal circumstances unfortunately lead to me and my young family having to make a decision that wasn’t made quickly or taken lightly.

“Again I’d like to thank all involved with the club, from the staff and players to the fans.

“Good luck with the coming season and beyond. Kano.”

In his first spell at Dens Park, Hemmings made himself a fans favourite by scoring 21 Premiership goals and 25 in total in the 2015/16 season.

Last season he netted 10 times in the Championship and was expected to lead Dundee’s promotion bid next term.

Today, though, Hemmings has joined hometown club Burton and will be playing in League One down south when the season restarts on September 12.

The former Rangers and Cowdenbeath man knows that division well, having featured for Barnsley and Oxford United in the third tier.

He says he can’t wait to get out on the pitch at the Pirelli Stadium after attending the stadium as a fan in his youth.

On signing for Burton, Hemmings told the club’s official website: “It’s been a long time coming and I’m buzzing to be signing.

“I’ve always had an affinity with the club and used to come and watch the games at both Pirelli Stadium and Eton Park when I was younger with my mates.

“I’ve pushed a number of times to get moves to the club and I’m delighted that this time I’ve been able to sort something and get it done.”

He added: “The manager said to me to come in, give it my all and that he’ll look after me.

“He’s got a good team and he wants people to come in and work hard, which I’ll 100% do.

“It’s my hometown club and I want to do well, so I can’t wait to get started!”