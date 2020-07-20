Kane Hemmings agrees wage cut as Dundee announce end of player consultation

Kane Hemmings has agreed a salary reduction with Dundee and will remain at Dens Park after the club announced the end of its consultation process over wage cuts.

Last season’s top scorer was the only player not to agree to new terms after the initial June 10 deadline as Dee attempted to balance the books during the shutdown.

The Dark Blues were prepared to invoke the controversial ‘Clause 12’, which allows SPFL teams to suspend a player’s contract if matches are suspended by the governing body.

But both parties have now reached an agreement, with Dundee releasing a statement thanking James McPake’s squad for their “commitment in these difficult times”.

It read: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that our player consultation process has now come to an end.

“We are delighted to say that all the players who entered the process and remain with the club have taken the decision to help safeguard the future of Dundee Football Club.

“The club would like to thank the players for their commitment in these difficult times.”

Dundee have been hit hard by the coronavirus shutdown with managing director John Nelms revealing the early end to the 2019/20 campaign had led to a £500,000 loss.

With months to go without income from matches, the Dens chief had been in talks with his stars over a 50% wage cut until the season restarts and a 25% reduction until May.

Club captain Josh Meekings chose to leave the rather than accept reduced terms at the end of his contract while Andrew Nelson departed on Friday by mutual consent and Jimmy Nicholl left his role as assistant manager in June.

The developments leave Dens gaffer McPake with 13 senior players ahead of the 2020/21 Championship season which is scheduled to kick off in October.