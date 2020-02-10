Dundee boss McPake says Kane Hemmings ‘better than during first spell at Dens’

James McPake says top goalscorer Kane Hemmings is a better player now than his previous goal-laden spell at Dens Park.

The 28-year-old took his tally this season to nine league goals with a brace to see off Partick Thistle on Saturday.

His manager was quick to praise the impact made by his frontman saying goals are guaranteed if they can provide chances.

Hemmings scored 25 times in 2015/16 while the Dark Blues were heading for the Premiership top six. Five years later, though, James – who was a team-mate at the time – says he’s a better all-round player.

© SNS

“I’ve known him for a long time but Kano’s a better player now than he was when he was here before, no doubt about it,” said McPake.

“We’ve just not been supplying him with enough chances. It’s a guarantee – you supply Kane with chances and he scores goals.

“People have been wanting me to be critical of our fans for getting on our backs but Kane Hemmings in the first five minutes chased a ball down into the corner and got the full place going.

“That’s what I mean by saying we need to give the fans something to get behind. It can be as simple as that because the fans see that the players out there are hurting.

“Kano started that off and finished the game with two very good goals.”

James was delighted with the overall performance of his side against the Jags.

“It was a thoroughly deserved win,” he added. I thought it was a controlled performance from start to finish.

“I can’t remember our goalie making a save. We were assured as a team, particularly in defence. I thought the three centre-backs were outstanding.”

There was bad news for Ross Callachan, however, after X-rays confirmed he’d suffered a broken fibula late in the game.

James said: “I’m gutted for Ross Callachan.

“Since he’s came to this club, he’s been outstanding.

“Above all else, he’s a good guy and a good guy in our dressing-room. It’s a sore one for everyone because he’d shown me what a valuable player he could be for us.”