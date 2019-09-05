Justin Timberlake to golf in Carnoustie and Fife with Justin Rose in tournament

Music superstar Justin Timberlake is to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Carnoustie, St Andrews and Kingsbarns.

The Grammy award-winning musician, who has also won four Emmys, will play alongside world number four Justin Rose in the event, held between September 26 and 29.

The pair have paired before in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The championship invoves two separate competitions, an individual professional tournament for professional golfers, and a team event where they are paired with some of the top celebrated amateur golfers.

The competition has a lucrative $5million prize fund.

Admission is free for all spectators over the first three days with final day tickets on Sunday, September 29 costing £20 – and can be bought at the entrance on the day.

Timberlake rose to superstardom with the boy band NSYNC in the 1990s, then went on to have a hugely successful solo career.

His Emmy wins consist of two Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics and two Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.