Justice minister writes to Tele in response to campaign to jail deviants who prey on children

The Scottish justice minister has urged Tele readers to have their say on sentencing guidelines for child sex offenders.

© Supplied

In a letter to Tele editor Dave Lord, Humza Yousaf responded to our call for mandatory jail sentences for paedophiles, after the Our Kids Need Justice petition reached almost 12,000 signatures.

However, local child abuse campaigners have criticised the minister’s response, with Beth Morrison, who has worked to help victims of sexual offences for decades, saying: “This is an extremely disappointing reply.

“We’re concerned about the lack of justice for child abusers in Scotland.”

For the full story, see today’s Evening Telegraph, also available online.

