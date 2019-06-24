Justice minister writes to Tele in response to campaign to jail deviants who prey on children
The Scottish justice minister has urged Tele readers to have their say on sentencing guidelines for child sex offenders.
In a letter to Tele editor Dave Lord, Humza Yousaf responded to our call for mandatory jail sentences for paedophiles, after the Our Kids Need Justice petition reached almost 12,000 signatures.
However, local child abuse campaigners have criticised the minister’s response, with Beth Morrison, who has worked to help victims of sexual offences for decades, saying: “This is an extremely disappointing reply.
“We’re concerned about the lack of justice for child abusers in Scotland.”