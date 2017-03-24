The Justgiving page set up in memory of PC Keith Palmer, 48, who was killed in a terror attack on Parliament, is now the fastest growing JustGiving crowdfunding page in history.

The crowdfunding page, which went live at 9.13am yesterday, reached its £100,000 target in just over six hours with donations from over 5,500 members of the public.

JustGiving has also made a donation of £10,000 in solidarity with their community’s efforts.

The page has since smashed through a further target of a quarter of a million, with donations standing at more than £500,000 by midday today.

A spokesman for JustGiving said: “We saw an attack on the city that JustGiving calls home – it was an attack on what we as a company hold dear: compassion, empathy and democracy.

“Today has shown the world that London’s spirit of compassion and togetherness will not be beaten.

“JustGiving is united squarely behind our community in their efforts to raise money for the heroic Police Officer, PC Keith Palmer who died defending our principles and our democracy.

“Our team is working with our community and the page owner to share our solidarity and compassion with Keith’s wife and daughter in their time of need.”

Mr Palmer was stabbed multiple times by the attacker outside Westminster Palace, moments after dozens of people were mown down by a car on Westminster Bridge.

The knifeman, who is being linked to Birmingham and Solihull, was later shot dead by police. Harrowing images show Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, a former soldier, battling to save Mr Palmer’s life as he gave him CPR as paramedics arrived at the scene.

Sadly Mr Palmer, who had worked for the Metropolitan Police for 15 years, passed away at the scene.

Now a fundraising page, set up by Stephen Redgewell, has raised thousands of pounds in a matter of hours in Keith Palmer’s memory.

Another page set up to help the PC’s family says: “Every day our intelligence community, armed forces and emergency services work to keep us safe; often in ways we never know about. Today they did just that – saving lives and mitigating such a horror.

“As such, London – and the United Kingdom – will continue to stand tall. The sun will shine tomorrow; and we remain united in the face of terror.

“This is not the case for the family of the officer who lost their life this afternoon. They have lost someone special; someone who faced violence to protect our democracy.”

