Just two of 17 thefts from Dundee graves solved

Just two thefts from graves at Dundee cemeteries have been solved in the last three years, according to new figures.

A total of 17 thefts at city burial yards were reported by bereaved families between April 2015 and September this year, according to data from Police Scotland.

Figures requested by the Tele show five thefts were recorded in 2015-16, while another eight were logged in 2016-17.

One theft was recorded in 2017-18, at Western Cemetery, and another three have been reported in 2018-19.

The figures cover thefts reported as taking place at Balgay, Barnhill, Birkhill, Eastern and Western cemeteries, as well as Dundee Crematorium.

Graves at Birkhill were most likely to be stolen from, with eight reports.

However, just two of the 17 reports were successfully detected by investigating officers.