Just seven fines for dog fouling offences in Dundee despite 232 incidents reported

New figures have revealed Dundee City Council has issued just seven fines for dog fouling to owners so far in this financial year – despite 232 recorded incidents.

A freedom of information request by the Evening Telegraph also shows that none of the fines issued this year has been paid as of yet.

Fixed penalty notices of £80 are dished out to anyone who is caught failing to clean up after their dog, with the fine rising to £100 if not paid within 28 days.

The council website also states some offenders could eventually be reported to the procurator fiscal, who can also issue a maximum fine of £500.

The total number of incidents of dog fouling reported to the council has fallen in recent years. In the 2017-18 financial year, 843 incidents were recorded, which resulted in 62 on-the-spot fines being issued. The fines generated £1,900 for the council coffers in this period.

In 2018-19, the number of reported incidents fell to 801, resulting in 39 fixed penalty notices being issued. The drop in the number of fines issued by the council resulted in income generated falling to £980.

Professional dog walker Dek Brown, of Puppy Power Dog Walking, believes there could be an easy solution to Dundee’s dog fouling problem.

© PA

He said: “I personally don’t think there are enough bins for people to dispose of waste in popular dog walking areas, like Dawson Park.

“The bins tend to be placed near to the exit gates, but there aren’t as many on the routes people walking their pets take.

“Most people put down a bag of poo mid-walk with the intention of picking it back up when they are finished, but forget to do so.

“If your dog does the toilet at the start of your walk, carrying the mess around for 40 minutes would not appeal to most people.”

The volume of dog dirt on city streets has proved to be a talking point for those living across Dundee.

Kathleen Dunn, from Lochee, said: “I’ve noticed there’s not a lot of bins for dog mess in the schemes across Dundee. If they were more accessible it would be less of an issue.”

But Jamal Jassim, from Craigie, said: “I actually think Dundee is a lot cleaner compared with other cities.”

Another resident, from the West End, said: “I think it’s a big issue for Dundee.

“It can have a big impact on health. Dog owners should clean up the mess out of respect for their pet and others.”

A spokeswoman for the city council said the local authority is doing all it can to solve the problem of dog owners not cleaning up after their pets.

She said: “We actively encourage dog owners to act responsibly and clear up after their dog.

“All dog fouling complaints are investigated and all the information from complaints is used to help inform further action. Early-morning and late-evening patrols are carried out and fixed penalties are issued when an offence has been witnessed.

“We also have in excess of 1,300 dog waste bins, which annually collects approximately 180 tonnes of dog waste.

“Under the current legislation, the waste must be picked up immediately after a dog has fouled. Anyone with information on dog fouling should email animal.control@dundeecity. gov.uk.”