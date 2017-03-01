The devastated uncle of a man and woman who died in a double death tragedy in Dundee said today that his family had been left “numb”.

David Sorrie, 32, and Julie McCash, 43, died on Sunday on Drumlanrig Drive in Mid Craigie in an alleged double murder.

The duo had been attending a family vigil for missing relative Ralph Smith, 18, who disappeared after falling from cliffs at Arbroath on Saturday.

Jim Sorrie, David and Julie’s uncle, told the Tele that relatives were pulling together for the sake of their children.

He said: “The family is just numb. I’m numb. We were all together on Saturday night supporting each other over the situation with Ralphie.

“Not only are we having to cope with Ralphie still missing but we’re also having to cope with what’s happened to David and Julie.

“Everyone in the family is rallying round and pulling together.

“We’re just trying to get on with things at the moment and looking after the children.

“Ralphie is still missing. This is a very difficult time for us all.”

Emergency services were called to Drumlanrig Drive around 6.30am on Sunday after Mr Sorrie and Ms McCash were found fatally wounded in the street.

A man appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court yesterday on two murder charges, an attempted murder charge and an assault claim.

Robert Stratton, 42, who lives on Drumlanrig Drive, made no plea or declaration in relation to the four charges on petition.

Police are continuing to lead a search for Ralph at the coast near Arbroath — though the coastguard has been stood down from the operation.