‘Just One Cornetto’ not enough for thief who tried to steal 60 of the ice creams from Dundee store

A sweet-toothed thief scored a cone goal after he was caught stealing 60 Cornettos from a cash and carry.

Brazen Daniel Montague helped himself to more than £50 worth of the ice creams from Booker, Dunsinane Avenue on Monday.

However, the 29-year-old was stopped in his tracks after being caught carrying several boxes nearby.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that the serial crook – who has multiple previous convictions for crimes of dishonesty – was high on valium when he committed the bizarre theft.

It was revealed that Montague jumped over a fence surrounding the wholesaler in the early hours of the morning before raiding a freezer.

Montague, of Lansdowne Court, pleaded guilty to the single charge on summary complaint when he appeared from custody before Sheriff Alison McKay.

He admitted stealing six boxes and its contents – revealed to be Cornettos – from the cash and carry on May 4.

Defence solicitor Jim Laverty said Montague’s botched theft was an impulsive act rather than an orchestrated heist.

Mr Laverty said: “This was an offence that was committed while Mr Montague was under the influence of street valium.

“There was full recovery of the items valued at £53.94. They were actually six boxes of classic Cornettos which were liberated from a freezer.

“This does not seem to have been particularly well-planned. It seems to have been more impulsive. It was in the early hours of the morning and he had jumped over a fence.”

Sheriff McKay deferred sentence on Montague until September in order to obtain social work reports.

Prior to releasing him on bail, the sheriff said: “This is a case where your solicitor will explain to you that I do not have to order reports.

“However, I am concerned that after spending a period in custody last year, you are now back before the court.”