Just minutes after Stereophonics ‘sells out’, Viagogo has tickets at three times face value

Disappointment turned to anger among some fans after a reselling site had Stereophonics tickets for sale at three times face value.

Tickets for the group’s August 22 gig at Dundee’s Caird Hall sold out online within minutes after going on sale at 9am today.

Within 15 minutes, Viagogo was offering briefs for £97 to £112.

The face value price was £38.50.

Folk on Twitter vented their anger.

Wendy Lowthorpe Croney tweeted: “Viagogo rip off company ppl shd avoid! £57 for 1 Stereophonics ticket at 9.10am when they’re £35, disgusting shd be made illegal.

“How is Viagogo allowed to resell Stereophonics tickets 10 mins after they’ve gone on sale?? This isn’t reselling for ppl unable to go.”

Bruce Greig tweeted: “Less than 10 mins after going on sale this bunch of touts saying they have 66 tickets.”

Caird Hall warns on its website that reselling of tickets will result in the cancellation of your booking.

Bruce Greig tweeted: “How is that enforced?”

Within minutes of tickets going on sale online, the Caird Hall announced that there were none left.

There were even reports that the tickets had been all sold before 9am.

Nathan Joel Downs tweeted: “Stereophonics at Card Hall is a joke. Tickets sold out by 8.59 when not on sale until 9.00.”

On the same site, Rebecca asked: “How do tickets for Stereophonics sell out in less than a minute?”

Tickets were also being sold at the Caird Hall ticket office in City Square, with folk queuing from 4.30am.