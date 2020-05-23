Just four new cases of coronavirus in Tayside in the past 24 hours

There have been just four new confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in Tayside in the past 24 hours, new figures show.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the total positive cases for the region since the outbreak began has risen to 1,645. There are currently 13 patients with confirmed Covid-19 in hospital in the area.

There have been no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in Fife since Friday. The figure remains at 826, with 59 people receiving hospital treatment.

A total of 99,932 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs to date. Of these, 84,891 were confirmed negative and 15,041 were positive.

The latest update also shows 2,261 patients who tested positive have died since the outbreak began.

