Jury urged to convict Keith Rizzo, who prosecution claim did not care whether Neomi Smith ‘lived or died’

A Brechin farm worker flew into a jealous rage and murdered his girlfriend after watching her dancing with other men in a bar, a prosecutor has told his trial.

Keith Rizzo, 23, is accused of stabbing and choking Neomi Smith, also 23, at her Swan Street flat on June 9 at around 1am.

In the Crown’s closing speech, prosecutor Duncan McPhie put it to the jury that Rizzo’s “varied accounts” are “entirely inconsistent” with the evidence heard throughout the 10-day trial at Glasgow High Court.

He said CCTV and eye witness accounts showed Rizzo was “angry” the night of the alleged murder and he subsequently kicked in the door of Ms Smith’s flat before stabbing her 32 times.

Mr McPhee said Rizzo had offered two “far-fetched” explanations for what happened that night.

The first was told to police the night of his arrest in which he claimed a “figure in the alley” must have entered the flat and attacked her while he was in the shower.

The second was told to his mother several weeks after his arrest in which he said he watched two men in black take turns stabbing her before forcing him to handle the weapon and put his hands in her blood.

He also said Rizzo claimed the men grabbed him “by the scruff of the neck” and forced him to take a shower.

He added evidence heard in the trial showed Rizzo had attacked his partner in the past, including on one occasion pushing her into a wall, rendering her unconscious.

Mr McPhee said: “Their relationship was short and violent.

“Keith Rizzo did not care whether Neomi Smith lived or died.”

He also highlighted DNA evidence which showed blood found on the handles of both knives matched Rizzo’s and that a forensic scientist said this could be explained by Rizzo handling the weapons.

In the defence’s closing speech, Donald Findlay QC, put it to the jury that the police “jumped to conclusions” in treating Rizzo as a suspect and his neighbour, who helped administer first aid to Ms Smith, as simply a witness.

He also argued footwear evidence and forensic evidence takes the Crown “nowhere” and that “the fact DNA is found in your own home proves nothing”.

He said DNA could be traced for “years and years” after it is left.

The jury are expected to be given directions from judge Lady Rae on Monday before retiring for deliberations.