Jury clear Dundee man after trial over rape claim

A man has been cleared of rape after the jury returned a unanimous not guilty verdict following a five-day trial.

Grezgorz Hartmann was on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen, after being accused of assaulting and raping the woman at an address in Dundee.

He had originally been facing two rape charges, but on Wednesday the Crown withdrew one relating to a date in September 2017.

Mr Hartmann, 39, was accused of biting and strangling the woman, “gagging” her during foreplay and causing her injury with a further sex act on October 5 2017.

The jury of seven men and eight women returned a unanimous not-guilty verdict after an hour of deliberation.

Judge Graham Buchanan said: “You have been acquitted of this charge by the jury.

“That is the end of the matter and you are free to go.”

Afterwards, Mr Hartmann was emotional and said he was “relieved” by the verdict which was delivered.

He added: “I did nothing wrong. I was never guilty.”

Throughout the trial, Mr Hartmann had insisted the activity was consensual, but the court heard the woman had been “hysterical” and “hyperventilating” speaking to her daughter on the phone after the alleged incident.

During the closing speeches, advocate depute Bernie Ablett said: “You heard evidence from her daughter and her friend who described her as hysterical and hyperventilating.

“They said she was taking 12 breaths per word.”

He said the complainer claimed to have told Mr Hartmann “no”, “don’t” and “stop”.

The woman gave evidence and branded the man an “animal” and “like a vampire”.

Reminding the jury of evidence presented to the court, defence advocate Chris Fyffe said: “Initially, she said everything that happened in the bedroom was non-consensual.

“By the end of her evidence, she said vaginal sex was consensual and then she said nothing in the bedroom was consensual.”