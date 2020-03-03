Jurors shown CCTV footage of Neomi Smith’s final moments as trial of Brechin man accused of her murder continues

A jury has been shown CCTV footage of Neomi Smith’s final moments.

Day seven of the trial of Keith Rizzo at the High Court in Glasgow saw a number of videos played, including one purportedly capturing Ms Smith walking home from popular Brechin bar Hudsons just after midnight on June 9 last year.

The footage, lasting just a few seconds, shows what appears to be Ms Smith walking away from the bar along Clerk Street before crossing the road in the direction of her flat.

The court previously heard how the 23-year-old’s body was found around an hour later in the kitchen with multiple stab wounds to the neck and head. Her partner, Rizzo, 23, denies murdering her.

Other CCTV footage shown to the jury included a short clip taken from a camera inside Hudsons.

Police Scotland CCTV co-ordinator Ian Borthwick said it shows Rizzo hurl a bottle across the dance floor before walking away.

The trial had previously heard evidence from others in the bar that Rizzo had reacted angrily after watching his girlfriend dance with other men.

DS Borthwick said further footage played to the jury from outside Hudsons after the incident showed Rizzo’s cousin Neil Mackie trying to restrain his relative.

Further footage was said to show the accused walking towards Ms Smith’s Swan Street property with Mr Mackie. In earlier evidence, Mr Mackie said he left after watching Rizzo “kick in” the flat door and enter.

The full charge states Rizzo attacked Ms Smith, compressing her neck thereby restricting her breathing. He is then said to have repeatedly struck the care worker, originally from Aberdeen, on the head and body with knives.

He is also accused of assaulting Miss Smith to her injury and danger of life between May 5 and June 8 2019. Rizzo is also accused of assaulting three former partners and threatening another sometime between December 2014 and May 2019. He denies all charges.

The trial continues.