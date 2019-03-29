Junior side fear parking chaos at crunch Dundee cup tie this weekend

Officials at Lochee United Junior Football Club have voiced their concerns about parking issues ahead of a crunch cup tie this weekend.

The club is expecting to welcome thousands through the gates as the team takes on Auchinleck Talbot in the semi-final of the Macron Scottish Junior Cup.

A repeat of last year’s semi-final is expected to see more than 1,000 people descend on Thomson Park for the first leg of the tie – which could create issues for the Lochee club.

Secretary Marc Stanton has admitted the bumper crowd could bring a backlash from locals struggling to get parked outside their homes.

Marc said the club had approached Dundee City Council about the ongoing parking woes and using the grounds of the former Dryburgh Primary School.

The club has had issues with residents on match days and Marc is expecting a similar story this weekend.

He said: “This has been an ongoing issue after the demolition of the school. We no longer have access to the car park as a result and it would really need to be flattened to allow vehicles to park.

“As soon as the draw was announced we got back in touch with Dundee City Council via councillor Charlie Malone.

“We are now just days away from game and we’ve yet to hear any thoughts from the council about the parking ahead of the tie.

“The council hasn’t come back to confirm if they still own the land or with any solution to the matter.

“We feel if they were still in possession of the site they could flatten the ground and allow some sort of use for it in the short-term to alleviate the problem.

“Our concern is that following the match on Saturday we’ll get the backlash from the residents.

“We’ve liaised with the police and the opposition, so buses will be parking on Liff Road. However we can’t stop fans from parking where they like. It’s outwith our control.

“We would encourage supporters to park as far away from the ground as possible.”

A city council spokesman said: “We are in discussions with Lochee United about this issue.”