June driest in Dundee for last 81 years, but ‘unsettled’ weekend on the way

This June was the driest for 81 years and July has begun with sun – but it is not set to last.

Met Office statistics have revealed only 13.1mm of rain fell in the city of Dundee last month, less than a quarter of what is usually expected at this time of year.

It makes it the fourth driest June in Dundee since records began, beaten only by 1940, 1865 and 1884.

Residents have taken advantage of the summer sun, with beer gardens open and barbeques popping up across the city.

Dominating high pressure

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said: “This has all been caused by weather conditions at the moment.

“We’ve had high pressure dominating for the past month which means less rain, and there’s been some fairly sunny weather.

“Also, all the rain we’ve had in Scotland has been coming off the Atlantic. They’ve had a bit on the west coast, but it doesn’t really come out here.

“The east is always traditionally drier.”

Dry weather could soon end

However, experts are now suggesting the dry weather and blue skies may not be around much longer.

“There is actually a change in weather for much of the country coming this weekend,” she said.

“We have a low pressure system moving in from the south towards the north and Scotland.

“There’s a chance further north of thunder and storms, however it’s unlikely we’ll see those in Dundee.

“Still, we are looking at an unsettled weekend as that low pressure moves in.

“There will still be some sun around but it will be an unsettled picture for sure.”

The spokeswoman also claimed the rest of summer would be relatively normal for this time of year.

“Looking ahead to the rest of July there’s a chance of some more showers, but it looks to be a very typical summer,” she said.

“We’ll have longer spells of warmer weather broken up with periods of rain.”