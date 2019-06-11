Judy Murray slams Dundee council after bus parked on city tennis court

Tennis star Judy Murray has hit out at Dundee City Council after it emerged the authority may be allowing coaches to park on a city tennis court while it carries out renovation work.

The tennis coach, mum of Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, responded to a tweet by sports broadcaster Jim Spence which showed a Fishers Tour bus parked on the tennis courts at Camperdown Park.

She wrote: “Awful. Camperdown is Dundee’s biggest park. Come on @DundeeCouncil @tennisscotland Wimbledon + the summer holidays are coming. Get some activity on them.”

Awful. Camperdown is Dundee’s biggest park. Come on @DundeeCouncil @tennisscotland Wimbledon + the summer holidays are coming. Get some activity on them. If u need a workforce il help you build one through my @JudyMurrayFdn. @thecourieruk https://t.co/62Z6Ofrh5a — judy murray (@JudyMurray) June 11, 2019

A spokesman for Fisher’s Tours said the bus was parked there on the instructions of Dundee City Council while work was carried out to renovate the existing parking facilities elsewhere in Camperdown Park.

He said: “We’re just doing what the council tell us to do. At the moment there are three cocach bays down by the golf course and there’s more further up the park and then signs pointing to the tennis courts.

“If there are coaches in the bays at the golf course you can’t even get turned around so our drivers are parking in the tennis courts because that’s where they’ve been told to go.

“That’s the way it’s being done now – it’s nothing to do with us.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “This is a temporary measure while the large car park at the south of Camperdown is resurfaced.

“Alternative provision for tennis players is available nearby at South Road and other tennis courts in the city including Baxter Park have recently been resurfaced.”