Judo champ Stephanie given 1% chance of survival after bike crash returns to world of sport

by Jamie Buchan
October 9, 2019, 6:48 am
Commonwealth judo champ Stephanie Inglis is the Active Schools Co-ordinator for Perth and Kinross.
A judo champ who was given a 1% chance of survival after a motorbike crash in Vietnam has made a welcome return to the world of sport.

Stephanie Inglis, who won a silver medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, was in a coma for six weeks after her accident on the streets of Ha Long in 2016.

She was riding pillion on a motorcycle taxi to a school where she was teaching English to underprivileged children when her skirt got caught in the wheel, pulling her on to the road.

More than 7,500 people responded to an appeal set up by a friend, raising £330,000 to help pay for her recovery.

Now, three years on, Stephanie has taken up a role as active schools co-ordinator for Live Active Leisure in Perth and Kinross.

She has been put in charge of setting up sports clubs for youngsters at schools across the region.

Having been told that a return to competitive judo is still not possible, the 30-year-old said she is delighted to get back into sports and education.

“I have always enjoyed working with kids and I’ve done a lot of judo presentations in schools, so this was a great opportunity for me,” she said.

“After the accident, I had a job at a car rental company at Edinburgh Airport but I never really enjoyed it.

“I just wanted to get back into sport, so when I heard about this job in Perth, I thought it sounded ideal.”

Stephanie is now appealing for local parents to help run after-school, lunchtime and before-school clubs.

