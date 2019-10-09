Judo champ Stephanie given 1% chance of survival after bike crash returns to world of sport

A judo champ who was given a 1% chance of survival after a motorbike crash in Vietnam has made a welcome return to the world of sport.

Stephanie Inglis, who won a silver medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, was in a coma for six weeks after her accident on the streets of Ha Long in 2016.

She was riding pillion on a motorcycle taxi to a school where she was teaching English to underprivileged children when her skirt got caught in the wheel, pulling her on to the road.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

More than 7,500 people responded to an appeal set up by a friend, raising £330,000 to help pay for her recovery.

Now, three years on, Stephanie has taken up a role as active schools co-ordinator for Live Active Leisure in Perth and Kinross.

She has been put in charge of setting up sports clubs for youngsters at schools across the region.

Very nice of @chrishoy to send me this through! Brightened up my boring day lol #rehab pic.twitter.com/mOz9xDo8Wn — Stephanie Inglis (@stephinglisjudo) June 30, 2016

Having been told that a return to competitive judo is still not possible, the 30-year-old said she is delighted to get back into sports and education.

“I have always enjoyed working with kids and I’ve done a lot of judo presentations in schools, so this was a great opportunity for me,” she said.

“After the accident, I had a job at a car rental company at Edinburgh Airport but I never really enjoyed it.

© DC Thomson

“I just wanted to get back into sport, so when I heard about this job in Perth, I thought it sounded ideal.”

Stephanie is now appealing for local parents to help run after-school, lunchtime and before-school clubs.

This story originally appeared in The Courier and can be read here