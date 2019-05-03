Judge: ‘You have been found guilty of the savage and depraved murder of Steven Donaldson’

The judge in the case of Abroath murder victim Steven Donaldson has told the pair of men they committed a ‘savage and depraved’ crime.

Lord Pentland told Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson they have been found guilty of the “savage and depraved murder of Steven Donaldson – a loved and respected young man”.

Tasmin Glass, the mother of Steven Donaldson’s four-month-old child, has been found guilty of culpable homicide.

Glass’ QC tells court she will “require to get used to the fact she will have to be removed from her son for a very considerable period of time”.

All three have been refused bail.

