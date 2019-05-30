Judge tells Kirrie murder duo they are ‘cold-blooded, violent and unrepentant’

Lord Pentland has told two men sentenced for the murder of Abroath man Steven Donaldson they were “cold blooded, violent and unrepentant”.

Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie were given to life inprisonment today for the murder Mr Donaldson.

Davidson was ordered to serve a minimum of 24 years and Dickie 23 years.

This is known as the ‘punishment’ part of the sentence, and indicates how long the men, both aged 24, must remain behind bars before being eligible for parole.

Tasmin Glass, 20, was sentenced to 10 years for the lesser charge of culpable homicide for her part in the brutal killing.

Addressing the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Pentland, sentencing Dickie and Davidson, said the pair “used extreme violence” against Mr Donaldson.

He outlined “the devastation each of you has caused to the parents, sister and other family of Steven Donaldson.”

He continued: “What I am left with is a clear picture demonstrating that you are both cold blooded, violent and unrepentant.”

Sentencing Tasmin Glass, Lord Pentland said it was “very clear” she had instigated the attack, which led to Mr Donaldson’s spinal cord being severed in two places. He added: “With chilling callousness, you went home and carried on as normal.”

“You had embarked upon a sexual relationship with Steven Dickie. You had become tired of Mr Donaldson, you were stringing him along.”

Mr Davidson’s family declined to make a statement outside the court.

At the conclusion of the trial, they previously said: “As a family we are extremely pleased with the outcome of today’s verdict, however it doesn’t being Steven back to us. Steven was far too young to die, still having his whole life ahead of him.

“His dreams and aspirations in life have been cut short due to the senseless and unprovoked actions of his killers.

“Steven went to Kirriemuir that night to meet someone who he trusted, unaware that the very person would be the next to cost him his life.

“We believe that there is no place in society for people who are willing to use weapons and commit such acts of violence.

“The length of sentence they recieve will never compare with the sentence we will continue to endure.”