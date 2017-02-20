A Dundee dad has told of his joy after his baby son — who was “so close to death” after suffering serious illness — made a full recovery.

Chris Malone Jr was born on January 10, but the tot was immediately fighting for his life after suffering from Meconium Aspiration Syndrome.

He was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow, underwent emergency surgery and was placed on an Ecmo machine.

The machine uses an artificial lung located outside the body, which puts oxygen into the blood and continuously pumps blood into and around the body.

Dad Chris 44, told the Tele his son was “his wee soldier” after battling back from the brink. He said: “We just didn’t want to lose him.

“We didn’t get to hold him for three weeks after he was born.

“His mum held him for a second and then they took him away.

“It was horrible to watch him go through it.

“The stuff the doctors were doing was like what you would see on TV. I didn’t think it actually happened in real life.

“You don’t expect this kind of thing to happen.

“You just expect to be able to take your son home after he is born.

“While it was going on, all we were thinking was that we wanted him to pull through.

“He was so close to death, but he made it — he is our wee soldier.

“I had never heard of Meconium Aspiration Syndrome before this – it wasn’t something I even knew existed.”

Meconium Aspiration Syndrome occurs when a child inhales meconium — a stool that has passed out of the baby’s body into the amniotic fluid while the child is in the womb.

It can cause breathing problems for the baby.

After three weeks in Glasgow, doctors said Chris Jr was stable enough to be able to return to Ninewells Hospital.

And, much to the delight of parents Chris and Lily, Chris Jr was given the go-ahead to go home this week.

Chris paid tribute to the doctors whom he credits with saving his son’s life. He said: “I can’t thank them enough.

“It was the most horrible time that I have ever experienced and they were there every step of the way. When you see them in action you know just how much they put into helping people.

“If it wasn’t for them Chris could have died.

“They worked tirelessly to save him and they were also there for me and Lily.

“When everything was going on we were just praying that he was going to be okay.

“When we got him back to Dundee it really hit home just how close he was to dying.

“It was an experience that I will never forget – a complete rollercoster of emotions.

“I can’t say enough about the doctors and the work that they do.”

Chris added that his son is now in much better health — although he does still wheeze when he is breathing.