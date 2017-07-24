A woman who brought forward her wedding after being diagnosed with cancer has revealed she is in remission from the disease.

Lyn Ferguson, 57, had been due to wed husband Jim in March but instead got married last December after being told she had stage four non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Doctors suggested the wedding be moved due to the aggressive nature of the cancer and the fact that it had spread to other parts of her body.

Lyn was then forced to cancel her honeymoon in Tenerife after her condition deteriorated.

However, after undergoing 346 hours of gruelling chemotherapy, Lyn has finally beaten the disease for now — and says the news took a while to sink in when she was told by medics.

She said: “For so long, I’ve been expecting — and getting — bad news.

“At Christmas time, I can honestly say I thought I had only a few months left to live.

“But I wasn’t ready to die and I’ve fought this illness as hard as I can every step of the way.

“It’s early days and the doctors have told me they can’t guarantee what will happen in the future but, for the time being, I am getting on with life.

“Put it this way, I have more to look forward to than I did last year at this time.”

Lyn, formerly of Dundee but now living in Forfar, also underwent stem cell and bone marrow treatment, as well as “the worst 10 minutes of my life” when the remaining cancer in her body was effectively burned away to allow further life-saving treatment to go ahead.

And now, as her long recovery begins, top of Lyn’s wish list is to finally go on her honeymoon.

She plans to travel to Tenerife with Jim in November.

Lyn is also now enjoying her favourite pastime of bowling, which she had been forced to put on hold during her treatment.

She added: “I have so many people I’m grateful to, including my amazing consultant at Ninewells, Katie Hands and her team, as well as friends Lorna Soave, Sheen Martin and Mandy Lettice.”

Lyn also managed to raise £2,100 for ward 34 at Ninewells Hospital and the Maggie’s Centre, as well as other smaller charities.