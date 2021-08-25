Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
News

Joy in Invergowrie over plans to restore town’s hourly train service

By Peter John Meiklem
August 25, 2021, 5:00 pm
Peter Scott and daughter Elizabeth (aged 18 months) with her toy Thomas the Tank Engine.
People in Invergowrie have welcomed the planned return of their first hourly service to Dundee and Perth since the mid 1980s.

Travellers in the Perthshire town were one of the few winners when ScotRail recently announced a consultation on its new timetable from May 22 next year.

The Invergowrie station narrowly escaped closure in 1985 when neighbouring Errol got the axe.

Travellers in the town say it has suffered from a sporadic train service ever since.

Joy for train travellers in Invergowrie

Electronics engineer Peter Scott, 38, and his 18 month-old daughter Elizabeth were among those to welcome the planned changes.

“I was aware there were efforts being made [to increase services] and I am very pleased to see it come to fruition.”

A group of Invergowrie residents welcome the draft ScotRail timetable.

He said his daughter was only three months old when the lockdown began and he was looking forward to using the beefed-up service for family trips.

“Not only for Dundee but for going to Perth and Glasgow in the opposite direction.

“I like to say thank you very much [to ScotRail]. It’s a huge boost to the local community and it is very much appreciated.”

Why are ScotRail cutting services in other parts of Scotland?

The soon to be Scottish Government-run rail operator wants to cut 300 services in a bid to tackle a £243m annual deficit.

But Invergowrie residents could be among those to benefit from additional services included in the Fit for the Future plans for post-pandemic rail services.

Val Beveridge.

Retired NHS admin worker Val Beveridge said the more regular service would help her travel to Dundee, Aberdeen and beyond.

But she said train prices were still too high for retired people.

“ScotRail need to do more to encourage people to use the trains.

“It’s a wasted facility otherwise. A lot more retired people would use it.”

Commuters in Perth have criticised the wider plans for the effect on connectivity in the Fair City.

How Invergowrie train fans battled to keep their station

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey has been campaigning for better rail links in the Carse of Gowrie.

“It’s fantastic to see Invergowrie is poised to get its hourly train back as part of these proposals.

Councillor Alasdair Bailey.

“It was as though the powers that be never really wanted Invergowrie station to survive.

“More recently the idea of moving the station to Dundee Airport was mooted.

“Now we have this fantastic news,” he added.