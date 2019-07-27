Joy for residents in Blether Bus fiasco as Dundee council provides wheelchair-accessible vehicle

Residents have hailed a small victory after council chiefs performed a U-turn to introduce a wheelchair-accessible minibus to compensate for binning their bus service.

Dundee City Council bosses confirmed an accessible vehicle will be used on the West End Blether Bus after their decision to use a minibus was criticised by a government transport committee.

The service is being fast-tracked into existence after administration councillors cemented the decision to scrap the subsidised 204 service, despite public outcry.

The announcement has come after the council was referred to the Mobility and Access Committee for Scotland, which said a step-access minibus would “deny access” to disabled passengers.

Resident Doris McLaren, 93, says the decision is welcome – but believes the concerns raised by 204 users are still being ignored.

“Being able to get this Blether Bus or the number 4 up to Perth Road is not the same,” she said.

“If you’re under 60, you can’t use it. I don’t think the council has handled this well.

“This should have been settled long before now.

“The 204 is my lifeline. If I don’t get that bus into town I’m isolated. With that bus and my three-wheeler I am independent.

“I will be fine where I am but for folk further west, I don’t know if the Blether Bus will work.”

The Blether Bus, together with the rerouted 4 service run by Xplore Dundee, will run less able residents of Magdalen Green up to Perth Road, where they can change for the city centre or Ninewells.

But neither service helps those who live west of Windsor Street and questions remain from residents of Newhall Gardens for whom the 204 was the sole service.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said the council had been “no less than shamed” into putting on an accessible bus.

He added: “The non-low floor minibus it intended to use was slated by residents at the consultation meetings and in my view was not legally compliant.

“However, this is only a tiny baby step forward and issues remain. It’s still a slap in the face for local elderly people.”

Dundee City Council said: “We can confirm the Blether Bus in the West End will be operated with a wheelchair accessible minibus from August 12.”