Sport / Dundee United

Joy for Dundee United fan after Lawrence Shankland ‘accepts marriage proposal’

by Steven Rae
September 23, 2019, 9:21 am Updated: September 23, 2019, 9:56 am
© Andy Crichton/TwitterAndy Crichton with Lawrence Shankland.
A Twitter user has shared a picture of him “proposing” to Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.

Hundreds of people have liked the tweet by user Andy Crichton, who pictured himself with the player holding a candy wedding ring, with the caption: “He only went and said yes…”

Shankland scored twice in four minutes to seal an unlikely win for United against Arbroath on Saturday, his second goal coming deep into injury time (see video below).

A number of well-wishers congratulated the United fan for his “proposal”.

Shankland has scored an impressive 12 goals in 11 games for United this season.

