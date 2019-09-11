Joy as Coldside Library reopens following £700k work

A new chapter has opened in the history of a community library following a six-figure revamp.

Coldside Library’s £700,000 refurbishment has involved upgrades including a new lift, accessible toilets, hospitality facilities and new decorations.

In addition, the council-funded work incorporates new meeting rooms, furniture, flooring, windows and painted railings.

Sinclair Aitken, chairman of libraries body Leisure and Culture Dundee, thanked the public for their patience while the works were carried out. The library closed for refurbishment in March.

He said: “The refurbishment at Coldside Library will greatly improve access in the building for everyone in the community and now gives us the potential to run more events.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience while the work was being carried out and can’t wait to welcome everyone to the newly improved building.”

Alan Ross, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, added: “I am pleased to see one of Dundee’s most historic libraries reopen after a significant upgrade.

“The improvement works have ensured that this iconic library is fit for the 21st Century.”

Coldside Library is one of five Carnegie libraries commissioned for Dundee in 1901 by the Scottish-American businessman and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

The others are Arthurstone, Blackness and Broughty Ferry libraries – all still in use – and the Reading Rooms on Blackscroft.

Coldside was designed by city architect James Thomson in 1906 and continues to operate as a community library 100 years after Carnegie’s death in 1919.

For more than a quarter of a century, the library was also the home of the BBC in Dundee, hosting a radio studio from 1949 until 1978.

Carnegie gave £37,000 to the city (£4.5 million today) to establish the facilities on the condition that sites were provided by the city and local library funding was improved.

Coldside cost £7,610 (about £900,000 today) to build and opened on October 22 1908, the same day as Blackness Library.

Carnegie is believed to have funded more than 2,500 libraries all over the world, as far away as the US, Australia, South Africa and the Caribbean during a $350 million (£52 billion today) philanthropy spree in his later years.