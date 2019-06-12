Joy as campaigners given green light for new pavilion to replace fire-ravaged Mill o’ Mains

Campaigners have finally been given the green light to open a new temporary centre to replace the fire-ravaged Mill o’ Mains Pavilion.

Community leaders have revealed a new centre could open in a matter of weeks following years of campaigning in the local area.

Fire ripped through the pavilion back in July 2017, leaving it so badly damaged it was knocked down just days later.

There has since been campaigning by community leaders – initially led by the late councillor Brian Gordon – to have a new pavilion built in its place.

Earlier this month, city councillors approved a £1.5 million extension to Mill Of Mains Primary School to replace the pavilion after 71% of locals backed the move as part of a community consultation.

The announcement of the temporary pavilion will now bring fresh hope of a permanent replacement eventually being constructed in Mill o’ Mains.

Activist Jim Malone, who was a part the Community Pavilion Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce that we have finally been given the go-ahead to get the temporary building up and running.

“It’s thanks to the power of the local community and the dedication of the community pavilion group that we have got this far.

“It has been a long time coming but we will get a temporary replacement erected in time for the summer.

“We are now pulling out all the stops to get the temporary building opened.

“We have now gone through two summers without anywhere for the children to hold activities and get together in a safe environment, so we are delighted that this summer they should once again have somewhere to go.

“We are just waiting for the building warrant to be granted. Once that happens it should just take two to four weeks for the building to be erected on the site.”

The temporary building will be situated in the car park of the former centre.

Yvonne Mullen from Mill o’ Mains Pavilion Group insists the opening of the new centre will be a welcome boost for the local community.

And she thinks it will be just reward for the hard work that has gone in to securing a new community hub.

​She said: “It has been a long time coming but we are now at the point of being able to announce that the temporary centre should open within a few weeks.

“It has been a long wait but it will be worth it when we see all our community groups back up and operational.

“We have worked hard to get to this stage.

“We have funded all the preparatory work and have got here under our own steam.

“We took out our own insurance for the building and it’s thanks to that we have been able to get the project to this stage.

“We now hope the council will get on board and come up with some funding.

“We had hoped to get a temporary building erected before now but the process has taken longer than we would have hoped.”

Maggie Anderson, treasurer for the pavilion group, added: “There is great excitement once again in the community at the prospect of there being a community building back up and running.”