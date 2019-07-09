Josh Todd is delighted he gave the nod to joining up with the Dark Blues

Dundee new boy Josh Todd says his move to Dens Park was never in doubt despite the club dropping to the Championship — and he has sights set on winning the whole thing next May.

The creative midfielder signed a pre-contract with the Dark Blues at the end of January to join the club when his deal with Queen of the South came to an end in the summer.

Reports surfaced towards the end of last term, however, that his move was in jeopardy because of Dundee’s impending relegation and change of manager.

For Todd, though, it was the size of club rather than what division they were going to be in that was the draw for him.

He told the Tele: “I did see something a while back online but there was no problem.

“I spoke to the gaffer and we both had the same feeling. I wanted to join and they wanted me to come.

“It was just a bit of gossip but there was no truth to it, I was always buzzing to get to this club.

“You can’t foresee the future but, at the end of the day, you want to play for a bigger club and you never want to stay safe. You want to grow as a player and, regardless which league it was, this move was always a step up for me.”

Having played over 70 matches in the second tier for Dumbarton, St Mirren and Queens, Todd knows all about the division and reckons Dundee have it in them to get back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

“Definitely, why not? We are one of the biggest teams in the league so we just have to put our hearts and our heads into it and do our best every week.

“It is a tough league and you have to go to places that are not so nice – you sometimes have to pick the right head for the right place, whether it’s the grind or the passion.”

The Englishman has enjoyed his first couple of weeks with his new club, jetting off to Spain for a testing pre-season training camp stint.

He’s been joined by another former Doonhamer in the shape of left-back Jordan Marshall, who also signed from Queen of the South this summer.

Todd says it’s a bit easier with a familiar face around, though he didn’t thank his mate for stealing his song for the new boys’ initiation ceremony which was held out in Murcia.

“We did our initiations while we were away, getting up in front of the boys singing songs.

“I sang The Script ‘Man Who Can’t Be Moved’. It wasn’t my go-to song, someone stole that!

“Marshy stole it, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’, so I had to think on the spot because I thought it was the day after. I think I did alright! It was good fun. The team is great at the minute.”

The Dark Blues jetted back from Spain late on Friday night and, ahead of the last pre-season friendly against Blackpool tomorrow, Todd is raring to go for the new campaign.

“The trip was good for team bonding and all the hard work you put into it.

“However, we’re getting back into the schedule of recovery and things ahead of the real games — and there’s no better feeling for a player to be honest.”

Looking to tomorrow night’s home friendly against the English club, Todd added: “We’ve been away for what feels like quite a while but Dens Park is like a bowling green.

“The home fans can come and see what the new signings are about, what their new team is about and the new manager.

“Hopefully, it’s only going to be a positive night.

“Hopefully, we can transfer the football we played in Spain to colder climes.”