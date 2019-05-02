Josh Todd has unfinished business before Dundee move

Josh Todd admits he has a lot of unfinished business to complete with Queen of the South before he can focus all his attention on moving to Dundee this summer.

The midfielder signed a pre-contract with the Dark Blues in February but at the moment he is fully concentrating on helping the Doonhamers win on Saturday against Partick Thistle at Palmerston in what is the last round of fixtures of the regular season in the Championship.

The Dumfries side are sitting level on points with second-bottom Alloa – and the 24-year-old is determined to play his part in securing Queens’ place in the league for next season.

Todd said: “It would be terrible to leave with the team relegated so I am totally committed to things this weekend.

“I am not focusing on Dundee at all – I am only looking at Queens right now. I am going there this summer, so I can’t influence anything.

“Obviously I hope they stay up but my only focus right now is Queen of the South and this game with Partick. It’s a cup final for us this weekend – the game is massive.”