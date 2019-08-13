Josh Todd pushing for place in starting line-up for Dundee against Aberdeen

Dundee midfielder Josh Todd says he is doing all he can as he sets his sights on a place in James McPake’s starting line-up against Aberdeen.

The former Queen of the South man has impressed off the bench in the Dark Blues’ opening two league fixtures, making a real impact both times.

At Dunfermline, he entered the fray at half-time with the side a goal behind before they fought back for a point.

Then, on Saturday, Todd once more found himself appearing from the bench, coming on with just over half-an-hour remaining.

And again there was an improvement with the versatile attacking midfielder on the park as Dundee grabbed the winner through striker Andrew Nelson late on.

Todd told the Tele: “As a player you just need to do what you can and if you get picked, you get picked.

“I’ve been coming on and doing all I can to try to help the team get results.

“That’s football, sometimes you are on the bench, sometimes you start.

“Every player wants a starting spot but we’ll have to see over the next few weeks.

“I feel like I’ve been doing well off the bench.

“I feel like I had a good pre-season as well.

“I got a little knock which has maybe held me back a little bit – the other boys have had four or five weeks under their belts and I missed seven days or something.

“Maybe that’s held me back a wee bit but I am happy with my contributions when I’ve come on.

“It’s the gaffer’s job to choose the team, it’s my job to put pressure on him to pick me.”

And his next chance on the horizon is a big cup clash with Premiership Aberdeen at Dens Park on Sunday.

Though, he agrees the Dons are one of the best sides in the country, Todd insists there will be nobody running scared in dark blue.

He added: “We haven’t got anything to fear.

“We are a new team but we all believe in each other. Yeah, they are the league above but, at the end of the day, it’s a one-off.

“You never know what’ll happen because they could take their foot off the pedal a bit as well, anything can happen in the cup.

“They have a good team, really good individuals, too, so it is a big test.

“We need to accept that and turn up ready to get at them, nothing to fear and try to get into the next round.”

Dundee do go into the Betfred Cup knockout clash with confidence and an unbeaten run at their back.

Saturday’s victory over the Honest Men made it six unbeaten through the early-season cup games and their two league contests.

On top of that, they’ve amassed five clean sheets from those matches.

“We believe in ourselves, there’s no doubt about that,” Todd said.

“We got the draw on a hard Friday night at Dunfermline and then got our first win on Saturday.

“Even though we do believe in ourselves, getting that first win on Saturday and getting the points really adds to that.

“We just need to keep that up and try to get as many wins as possible.

“In the Championship, we know every game is going to be tough, whether we can play football or grind it out as a team, but we got the win on Saturday which is the most important thing.

“The first three points on the board and, hopefully, we can start building some momentum.

“Ayr moved the ball really well on Saturday but our defence did their job and then ‘Neller’ came on to head home.

“It’s great for the team to get the three points but it just showed how you can’t take any game lightly.”