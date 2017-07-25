There could be one in and one out at Dens Park as Dundee eye a move for former Inverness Caley Thistle defender Josh Meekings while Tom Hateley may be moving on.

Centre-back Meekings has been searching for a new club since leaving relegated Inverness at the end of last season and was on hand to see the Dark Blues beat Buckie Thistle 2-0 on Saturday.

Seated next to him was Hateley who reportedly has been told he can find himself a new club.

Meekings has been training with Neil McCann’s men with the view to getting a contract although the club are being tight-lipped on any possible deal as they have been with all signings this summer.

The 24-year-old only featured 18 times for Inverness last season due to injury and missed the final two months of the season with the Caley Jags ultimately dropping down to the Championship.

He has spent six years in the Highlands since moving north from Ipswich but is keen to stay in the Scottish top flight.

Hateley, meanwhile, has been linked with a move abroad.

The 28-year-old was signed by Dundee from Polish top-tier side Slask Wroclaw after spending two seasons in the Ekstraklasa.

The Englishman has been linked with a move back to his former club but there is also interest from Germany.

Former Bundesliga side Kaiserslautern are also a possible destination for the midfielder with other German clubs also taking an interest.