Club captain Josh Meekings leaves Dundee after contract talks breakdown

Dundee skipper Josh Meekings has left the club after failing to agree a new deal.

English defender Meekings’ contract was up at the end of the month after previously agreeing a one-month extension amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old centre-half, who joined the club from Inverness in August 2017, was unable to negotiate terms for a new agreement and leaves Dens Park with immediate effect.

Meekings made 53 appearances in three seasons on Tayside, with the last two as club captain.

The news comes on the back of the Dark Blues last week asking players to take wage cuts of up to 30% as the Dee continue to feel the pinch of Covid-19’s Scottish football shutdown.

The club expect to hear back from the squad this week after making the request.

No 2 Jimmy Nicholl and sport scientist Cammy McDermid have already left the club as they attempt to cut costs.

However, veteran midfielder Paul McGowan has agreed a new deal to stay at Dundee until 2021 but on greatly-reduced terms.