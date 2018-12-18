Jose Mourinho leaves Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has left Manchester United with “immediate effect”.

The club said in a statement: “Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”

Zinedine Zidane (2/1) is the favourite to replace him, with Mauricio Pochettino (3/1) second favourite, followed by Antonio Conte and Laurent Blanc – both 12/1.