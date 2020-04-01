Jordan McGhee is determined the coronavirus lockdown won’t knock Dundee off course

Dundee defender Jordan McGhee hopes they are able to pick up where they left off before the coronavirus lockdown.

Scottish football has been shut down for almost three weeks now after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic put the Dark Blues’ Championship season on hold.

The Dee had been in a rich vein of form, with a six-match unbeaten run seeing them rise to third, well-positioned for a place in the Premiership promotion play-offs.

The waters remain murky as to how the current campaign will find its resolution. However, former Hearts and Falkirk man McGhee hopes it’s with Dundee having success.

“We want to pick up where we left off because before the shutdown we started to hit a bit of form,” the 23-year-old said.

“We knew that what would happen it was just about getting the right balance in the team.

“I think we’ve got that now so we’re just raring to go again and finish the season as strongly as possible.”

McGhee insists the squad are working together remotely to stay motivated and fit for a potential return to action.

“I think some people will struggle but you don’t have an option right now other than to motivate yourself,” he added.

“The way the world is at the moment you’ve either got the option to sit and watch TV, lying about doing nothing or you go out and exercise yourself.

“Everyone in our changing-room will be going out to stay fit. I know the boys well enough to know everyone in the team is motivated to be successful.

“Running and making sure they’re ready to go when football resumes is a big part of that.

“We’ve got a few WhatsApp groups – one with the coaches and one with the players.

“The coaching staff keep on top of us with our fitness stuff but everything is up in the air at the moment.

“No one knows what’s happening so really it’s just a guessing game at the moment for us.

“The manager’s been good, though, in keeping us going. We’ve been given tasks like a weekly challenge on a Friday.

“Last week it was to do a 5k under 20 minutes on top of our programmes which have been tailored and specifically set out.

“With regards to the manager I think he trusts us all to go away and do it ourselves but if we don’t we know we’ll be found out when we go back.

“It’s difficult because, normally, you’re building up towards a weekend where you’ve got a game coming up.

“We’ve not got that now so it’s difficult to stay prepared for what may or may not happen physically and mentally.

“The fact you’re not with the boys as well makes training difficult. The mental aspect is hard for everyone at the minute, in all walks of life.

“We just need to get on with it and see what the outcome is then take it from there.”

On top of everything else, McGhee is working his way back from surgery on an ongoing wrist problem he’d carried for most of the season.

His progress, however, has been good as he attempts to step up his rehab in the coming weeks.

“I was in Dundee two weeks ago to get my cast off but ever since then I’ve been at home in East Kilbride,” he said.

“I’ve just been staying in the house apart from my training programme. I’ve been out running and I managed to get myself a set of weights – that’s all I can really do right now.

“Having broken a bone in my wrist it’s been difficult. Obviously, because I can’t get in to see (physio) Gerry (Docherty) to do movements on it.

“He’s sending me stuff out, though, now I’ve had my cast off for a bit.

“I’ll crack on with that and, hopefully, by the time football comes round again it should be strengthened and ready to go.”