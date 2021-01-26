Tuesday, January 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Jordan McGhee: Dundee suffer blow with news that midfielder is set for surgery

by Marc Deanie
January 26, 2021, 10:30 pm
© SNS GroupDUNDEE, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 24: Dundee's Jordan McGhee warms up with Show Racism the Red Card t shirt during a Scottish Championship match between Dundee and Greenock Morton at Dens Park, on October 24, 2020, in Dundee, Scotland (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Dundee have suffered a big blow with the news that Jordan McGhee is set for surgery on a shoulder injury.

He was crocked in a collision during the early stages of Friday night’s draw with Arbroath at Gayfield.

McGhee had to be withdrawn after just 15 minutes with the player subsequently sent for a scan.

Jordan McGhee goes off injured as James McPake looks on.
Now, a specialist has decided that he needs an operation which is pencilled in for next week.

McGhee is a recognised defender but has been a revelation for the Dark Blues since he was handed a box-to-box midfielder role by McPake, scoring with a stunning header in the win over former team Hearts earlier this month.

The 24-year-old, who joined Dundee from Falkirk in June, 2019, recently signed a contract extension that will keep him at Dens until 2023.