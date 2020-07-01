Jordan McGhee appointed Dundee captain as defender agrees to take pay cut

Jordan McGhee has been appointed Dundee captain after agreeing new terms with the club.

McGhee (23) will wear the armband next season for the Dark Blues, with Paul McGowan acting as vice-captain after the pair agreed to take pay cuts.

Former Falkirk skipper McGhee’s appointment comes in the wake of former club captain Josh Meekings exiting Dens Park this week after talks over a new deal broke down.

The club have asked players to make salary sacrifices of up to 30% with McGowan going above and beyond, agreeing to new terms which will see him take home a 50% wage for three months until October.

The conditions of defender McGhee’s revised contract are unclear but Gowser’s will rise to 75% pay until both players’ contracts run out in the summer of 2021.

© SNS

In a statement the club said: “We are delighted to announce that Jordan McGhee has been appointed club captain with Paul McGowan appointed as vice captain.

“Jordan has today also agreed to amended terms to support the club in these unprecedented times.

“Jordan joined the club last summer and went on to have an impressive debut season at Dens, picking up the Players’ Player of the Year award.

“He has experience of wearing the armband from his time as captain at Falkirk and has led the team out on a number of occasions throughout the 2019/20 season.

“Paul McGowan is also no stranger to the leadership role. He has worn the armband under all four of the managers during his six-year spell at the club.”

McGhee made 30 appearances in his debut season at Dens, scoring twice and picking up the club’s Players’ Player of the Year award.