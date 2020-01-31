Jordan Marshall injury forces Dundee into market for defender

Dundee have sealed a deadline day swoop for left-back Tom Field after being hit by news that Jordan Marshall is set for months on the sidelines.

Summer signing Marshall has been a hit for the Dark Blues since joining from Queen of the South but a severe thigh strain is set to keep him out of action for a large chunk of the remaining season.

That’s seen Dens Park boss James McPake move quickly to bring in cover in the shape of 22-year-old Field on a deal until the end of the season after he left English Championship side Brentford.

The former Bradford City and Cheltenham Town loanee is the club’s third capture on deadline day, joining Christophe Berra and Christie Elliott in arriving at Dens Park.

A former Republic of Ireland U/16 international, Field has been at Brentford since the age of 15 but has struggled to break into the Bees’ first team, playing just 21 times for the Championship side.

He featured 11 times in League Two for Cheltenham last season.