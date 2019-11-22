Jordan Marshall ‘fit and raring to go’ for Dundee’s trip to Inverness

He’s fit and returned to the fold after injury, now Jordan Marshall is aiming to win back his place in the Dundee XI for tomorrow’s trip to Inverness.

Marshall sat out the 2-0 derby defeat to Dundee United at Dens Park a fortnight ago after pulling up injured in the previous win over Morton.

Scans revealed a hamstring strain for the left-back was not as bad as first feared and he has spent the past fortnight working his way back to fitness.

With no games in that period, Marshall has had time to make sure he is available for selection for the Championship clash with the Caley Jags.

And, after playing through the pain in the past, he revealed the Dark Blues were taking no risks with the 23-year-old this time.

Asked if he was playing through the injury for a while, he said: “I was, to be honest, especially when we had those three games in a week it was a little bit tight.

“I kept fighting through it. I just kept saying to myself ‘just get through the games’ knowing we had a free weekend and I could rest up then.

“But, obviously, my hamstring wasn’t ready for that and it just went. I’ve been back in training for a week or so now.

“I’m feeling good. I got a scan and it was a grade one strain. It was good to get that scan because I knew I wasn’t going to be out long.

“I wasn’t involved in any of the bounce games over the past week, the gaffer left me out of them as a precaution to make sure everything’s right.

“I’ve been in the gym, working with the sport scientist and doing some sprint tests. Everything’s been fine.”

Sean Mackie replaced him in that 2-1 victory against Morton (see video above) after just 16 minutes and has proved an able replacement for the Geordie.

However, Marshall insists he is ready to play at the Caledonian Stadium if called upon as the Dee look to open up a gap on the team directly below them.

He added: “I like having the competition. I said that when Sean arrived because it pushes me on and pushes him on, too.

“We’re always working on stuff together in training, little things like crossing. He’s a good guy and we get on well together.

“I’m excited for the game. Obviously, I haven’t played in three or four weeks and it was horrible not playing in the derby, sitting on the sidelines. I’m raring to go tomorrow if the manager needs me.

“We’ve played Inverness twice this season so we know they’re a good team. We beat them in the cup and I felt like we probably should’ve beat them in the league but it wasn’t to be.

“They’re a good team but we’re looking to go up there and get three points tomorrow and open up a gap on them.”

With no other second-tier fixtures tomorrow, Dundee have a chance to close the gap on rivals United, 12 points ahead at the top.

And former Queen of the South man Marshall insists promotion at the first time of asking is still the Dee’s main aim.

“That’s the only goal we set out at the start of the season and it’s clear what we want to do.

“We should be doing it because the quality of the squad is probably one of the best in the league. I think we would be more than capable of surviving in the Premiership as well.

“I’ve said that to loads of people since I came. You don’t realise how big the club actually is until you come up here.

“It’s just little things like passing people in the street and they know who you are. It’s daft to say but it is.

“We’re getting good attendances week-in, week-out and, obviously, the derbies are huge. I’d watched a couple on TV but you don’t realise how big they are until you’re involved in them.

“On a personal note, I think I’ve been doing alright. I’ve had a few messages from the fans happy with my performances and the team’s done well in patches.

“We just need to find the consistency and start kicking on.”