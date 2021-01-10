Dundee star Jonathan Afolabi was subjected to vile racist abuse on Instagram following his side’s 3-2 Scottish Cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose.

The on-loan Celtic youngster shared seven disgusting messages – sent to him on Instagram by one individual – on Saturday night.

In the posts, Afolabi was called the ‘n-word’ and “a f*****g monkey”.

He wrote on his Instagram story: “Ye sound mate 🤓👍🏽!!”

‘We are all with you’

Fans of the Dark Blues and several other clubs were quick to show their support for the 20-year-old Irish forward on Twitter.

@DensParkChoir said: “This is not on @Dundee FC (please look into this!).

“Disgusting. We’re all with you Jono.

“This is 2021. There’s no room for this in the world. #SayNoToRacism.”

The popular Dee fan account added: “We take the knee until the message is heard and understood by EVERYONE.

“There is no room for racial discrimination in society let alone football. We stand with Jonathan Afolabi.

“Say. No. To. Racism.”

‘More needs done to eradicate racism’

@peter_mackay_ said: “Jonathan Afolabi shared this on Instagram. Disgusting behaviour. Must be stopped.”

And Dundee United supporter Anish Tewari wrote: “(I’ve) just seen those horrible Instagram messages aimed towards Jonathan Afolabi…disgusting how folk can repeatedly show audacity to harm people who are simply playing the sport they love.

“More needs done to eradicate racism, it’s like we’re going backwards! #SayNoToRacism.”

Irish Football Fan TV said: “Jonathan Afolabi shares a vile online racist attack. From someone with the username ‘yazarfth’ on Instagram.

“This is horrendous in this day and age.”

Dundee were seconds from being knocked out of the Scottish Cup by the Lowland League side but Republic of Ireland U-21 ace Afolabi came off the bench to score in the 93rd minute and send the game to extra-time.

Osman Sow eventually got the winner for James McPake’s side.