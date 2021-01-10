Jonathan Afolabi: Dundee condemn vile racist abuse aimed at on-loan Celtic striker

Dundee have condemned the vile racist abuse aimed at Jonathan Afolabi after Saturday night’s Scottish Cup victory over Bonnyrigg Rose.

The on-loan Celtic youngster shared seven disgusting messages – sent to him by one individual – on his Instagram story.

In the posts, Afolabi was called the ‘n-word’ and “a f*****g monkey”.

Fans of the Dark Blues and several other clubs were quick to show their support for the 20-year-old Irish forward on Twitter.

It’s understood Dee have reported the abuse to the social media giant and are considering all other options.

They said: “Following last night’s Scottish Cup victory over Bonnyrigg Rose we were made aware of vile racist messages that had been directed to one of our players.

“Dundee Football Club utterly condemns racism in any form.

“Racism has no place in society. We have reported these unacceptable messages and will look into what further steps can be taken.

“Sadly, this isn’t the first incident in the last seven days which has seen one of our players being subjected to abuse.

“After last weekend’s match with Heart of Midlothian, another player received disgusting messages which have also been reported.

“As a club we have zero tolerance for these abusive messages and give our players our full support.”

Dundee were seconds from being knocked out of the Scottish Cup by the Lowland League side but Republic of Ireland U-21 ace Afolabi came off the bench to score in the 93rd minute and send the game to extra-time.

Osman Sow eventually got the winner for James McPake’s side.