Jonathan Afolabi: Dundee boss James McPake says club are right behind Celtic loanee after vile racist abuse

Dundee are right behind Jonathan Afolabi after the striker was the victim of racist abuse on social media, says manager James McPake.

The on-loan Celtic kid scored a last-gasp equaliser to keep the Dark Blues in the Scottish Cup against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday, a game they eventually won 3-2.

After the match the Republic of Ireland U/21 international revealed the slew of hate-filled messages he’d been sent by a single Instagram user.

And McPake has praised Afolabi for speaking up insisting “anything he needs from us, he’ll get”.

The Dens boss said: “It is disgusting. It’s heart-breaking for the boy because that’s what he is, he’s a young kid trying to build his career.

“He’s doing very well and to see people trying to affect others in that way is disgusting, there are people out there with no morals whatsoever.

“We are right behind him as a football club. It’s horrendous.

Anything he needs from us, he’ll get. He’s a strong character and he’s dealing with it very well.

He added: “Nowadays it’s so easy to hide online and send these messages. These people are cowards.

“I don’t see it much now because I stay away from social media. There is so much negativity out there.

“You see a lot of that in sport and the abuse people get for missing a chance or scoring against somebody is disgusting. I’d bet that person wouldn’t say that to Jonathan Afolabi’s face.

“I think it was important he came out and spoke about it. I don’t think that level of abuse can be left alone.

“I’ve spoken to him every day and he is OK. He’s trained this week and we’ve made it clear we are here for him.

“It’s hard to even put into words.”

Both Dundee and Celtic put out statements in support of Afolabi condemning the abuse he received.

The Dark Blues also made reference to another player who had been the subject of personal abuse the week before.

That came after the victory over Hearts on January 2 with Charlie Adam the player in question.

McPake admits footballers get used to dealing with abuse from the stands but says this past week has “left a real sour taste” when family bereavement and the colour of someone’s skin are used in such disgusting fashion.

“There is football abuse which we are all used to,” he said.

“Rival fans and people saying you’re the worst manager or player ever. That you can deal with, you get it from the terraces.

“But when it comes down to personal abuse like we’ve had with Charlie and what he was going through and racial abuse now to Jonathan it is not on.

“People have to be respectful of others.

“Jonathan is looking to build a career, Charlie is a senior player with a family.

“It’s their families that see this as well and that’s what really gets to me. It’s not just the individual.

“It affects us as a club but also the people around these players and for their families to see that is horrific.

“As a club we do all we can to stand up to that.”

McPake added: “There has to be something done because it is too easy to go and create an account and say these things. Say that sort of thing in the street and you go to court, go to jail.

“Those two incidents have left a real sour taste. It’s part of society and I have young daughters who I am already worried about because it will just get worse.

“I’ve not got the answers but there has to be a better way to police these things.”