Johnny Depp surprises fans on Disneyland Pirates of the Caribbean ride

Johnny Depp has surprised theme park fans by popping up in character as Captain Jack Sparrow on the Pirates Of The Caribbean ride at Disneyland.

Depp returned to the attraction that inspired his hit movie franchise, in which passengers set sail on pirate ships.

In videos shared online, Depp can be seen in full costume waving a sword and shouting to passing visitors in the English accent he uses for his character.

He also ran up and down the balcony above the entrance to the ride at the theme park in Anaheim, California.

Depp’s surprise appearance comes shortly before the release of the fifth instalment in the film franchise, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.

The latest trailer for the highly anticipated film confirmed Keira Knightley has returned to the series after a ten year absence.

The actress made a surprise appearance in the clip to reprise her role as Elizabeth Swann.

Orlando Bloom will also be returning as Will Turner for the fifth film while newcomers Javier Bardem, as undead pirate hunter Captain Armando Salazar, and former

Skins actress Kaya Scodelario, as astronomer Carina Smyth, have joined the line-up.

Pirates Of The Caribbean stalwarts Geoffrey Rush and Kevin McNally return as Captain Barbossa and Gibbs respectively.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge is released in UK cinemas on May 26.