Raith boss John Hughes is set to phone Neil McCann and welcome him to the Scottish football managerial “madhouse”.

The pair previously worked together when Hughes was in charge at Falkirk and snapped up the former Scotland winger in 2008.

Now that McCann has taken over as interim Dundee boss despite having no previous managerial experience, Hughes admits he is intrigued to see how he fares in his new role.

The Rovers gaffer said: “I wish him all the best but it is a brave decision by Dundee going with a rookie manager.

“Although you know the game, it is different being in the hot-seat.

“But he will adapt and he will adjust.

“Neil is a very shrewd guy and I wish him well.

“He did wee bits and pieces (coaching) when I had him at Falkirk but he was also in at Dunfermline and he has done all his badges.

“Knowing the game and implementing it are two different things but I will sit back and be intrigued.

“My message to him — and I have just let him settle in before I give him a wee call as I keep in touch with Neil — is welcome to the madhouse!”