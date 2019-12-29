Monday, December 30th 2019 Show Links
Schoolboy signing John Holt went on to be a Dundee United legend under Jim McLean

by John Brown
December 29, 2019, 7:04 pm
John Holt.
Reproducing little tales which appeared in local newspapers at least 40 years ago.

From February 1972, the cutting simply said . . .

Dundee United manager Jim McLean has made another ‘S’ signing in Stobswell schoolboy John Holt.

John, of course, went on to become a vital player in Jim McLean’s great side of the 1980s, playing regularly as the club achieved two League Cup successes and a Premier League title win.

A legend, he left a Tannadice in 1988 and had stints with Dunfermline, Dundee and Forfar.

John had spells in management with Highland League side Deveronvale and Montrose.

