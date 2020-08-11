John Swinney confirms all downgraded exams results withdrawn, with teacher estimates reinstated

Education Secretary John Swinney has revealed all downgraded exam awards will be withdrawn, with grades based solely on teacher judgement.

The SNP politician is facing a vote of no confidence following his handling of the crisis, with Scottish Labour and the Scottish Conservatives clamouring for his resignation.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Swinney announced the major policy U-turn and apologised for the examination moderation process, admitting “we did not get it right for young people”.

The Education Secretary confirmed all downgraded awards will be withdrawn, with grades instead based solely on the judgement of teachers and lecturers.

The SQA will issue fresh certificates to candidates, following his decision, and will inform UCAS of the changes to allow applications to university and college to be progressed.

Following the cancellation of exams this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Scottish ministers had tasked the SQA with applying an approach that delivered a set of results comparable in terms of quality to last year’s exams.

Controversially, a methodology was applied whereby grades estimated by teachers were downgraded based on criteria including the historic performance of the school.

The moderation process saw 26.2% of grades changed, with a total of 124,564 pupils’ results downgraded.

This resulted in pass rates for pupils in the most deprived data zones being reduced by 15.2% in comparison with 6.9% for pupils from the most affluent backgrounds.

Both Mr Swinney and Ms Sturgeon initially defended the system, stressing that the appeals process would allow eligible pupils to challenge their results and arguing it would not have been “credible” if teachers’ estimates were not downgraded.

However, following an outcry from pupils across the country and across the political divide, the First Minister said she had been “soul searching” in recent days and apologised for the handling of the affair.

The motion of no confidence, which was tabled against the Education Secretary on Monday, is likely to take place later this week, as MSPs are normally given two days’ notice ahead of such a vote.

The Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, Ken Macintosh, confirmed there is no obligation on Nicola Sturgeon to sack John Swinney if a vote of no confidence is passed.

It would instead be an “expression of parliament’s opinion” and not legally binding.