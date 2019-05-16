John Nelms says Dundee’s new stadium should be ready for action in two years time

John Nelms has set 2021 as his new target to get Dundee’s new stadium ready for action.

The original plan was to have a “spade in the ground” at the Camperdown Park site, dubbed ‘New Campy’ by Dark Blues fans, last summer but, as it stands, planning permission is yet to be submitted.

Dundee’s managing director said: “In an ideal world, if things are moving the way they are moving now, hopefully by 2021 we will be in a new stadium.

“That’s the goal. It’s a year behind where we were in the past. There are several things I would be very careful with for the reasons why we are where we are.

“But that’s the plan of attack. The staff at the city and my development staff here have met and we are getting closer to putting in our applications.

“I have had meetings with the hierarchy at the city as well and we all seem to be back on, or as close as we can to being on the same page.

“Unfortunately, I am not the only one who is in control of that otherwise we would already have a shovel in the ground.”

An issue with Traffic Scotland over access to the ground has been sorted – now it’s about financing the project.

He added: “The Traffic Scotland thing was dealt with over a year ago now.

“It took us about six months to deal with that scenario.

“I am not exactly sure when that came through but it was a long time ago.

“Then it has been more a financing issue and the relationships we have in the city.”

He added: “We have a budget we will stick to but we do think we can provide a quality and exciting place for people in Dundee and the surrounding areas to enjoy themselves, not just for football but for other events as well.

“We are looking at different things we can do, it’s not just football. There are concerts and things of that nature.

“We are looking at how to best build the stadium for what we have and future-proof it. The idea is to be around 15,000.

“I recently met with chief executive of FC Austin who are building a new stadium. They have different issues to us with the weather but the way the stadium is to be laid out isn’t far from what we are trying to do.

“I’ve been to Rotherham, to Watford and some of the bigger stadiums – from these you glean the good, the bad and the ugly.”